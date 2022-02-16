Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) jump 9% to $4.70/MMBtu on Wednesday afternoon, touching a two-week trading high as concerns about colder weather forecasts are on the horizon for the early part of March, which can impact heating demands. As natural gas prices push higher, so in turn do related ETFs and ETNs.

The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG), and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) have all pushed higher. UNG is +6.3%, FCG +2.3% and UNL is +5.4%.

Also, leveraged funds such as ProShares Trust II - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) and the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF) have surged even higher, +12% and +14.7%, respectively.

Another factor that has natural gas prices edging higher is the continued geopolitical uncertainty between Russia and the Ukraine.

Natural gas is now +25.7% in 2022, building off its strong 2021 performance, where the commodity returned investors +42%.

Year-to-date price action: UNG +28%, FCG +18.6%, UNL+24.3%, UGAZF +53.4%, and BOIL +45.9%.

Furthermore, energy leads all of the S&P sector on the day, rebounding from yesterday's downturn with support from a bounce in oil prices.