Will Fiverr International outshine Q4 expectations?
Feb. 16, 2022 2:34 PM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.82M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FVRR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Company missed GAAP EPS consensus during Q3, but revenue scaled 42% Y/Y beating expectations.
- Q3 results also provided Q4 revenue guidance of $74.5M-$77.5M and FY revenue Guidance of $292.4M - $295.4M.
- Quick look at Q3 crucial numbers in company presentation
- Contributor that rates the stock with a Hold rating writes: 'Fundamentals have remained strong, though competitive pressures from Upwork and LinkedIn could make future revenue growth and profitability more challenged.'
- Another writer gives Buy rating and comments: 'Fiverr's positive adjusted EBITDA is also another distinguisher in a risk-averse market.'
- Comparative rating of the stock against peers
- Performance of the stock over the last six months shows 52% price drop for FVRR against 14% drop for Signa Sports Unites (NYSE:SSU), Qurate Retials' (NASDAQ:QRTEA) 35% decline, and about 50% decline for DADA Nexus.
