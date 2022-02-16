Will Fiverr International outshine Q4 expectations?

Freelancing platforms

GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.82M (+37.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FVRR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Company missed GAAP EPS consensus during Q3, but revenue scaled 42% Y/Y beating expectations.
  • Q3 results also provided Q4 revenue guidance of $74.5M-$77.5M and FY revenue Guidance of $292.4M - $295.4M.
  • Quick look at Q3 crucial numbers in company presentation

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.