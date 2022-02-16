Why did Shopify stock plunge today? Fading pandemic benefits

Feb. 16, 2022 2:39 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Shopify (SHOP -17.4%) plunged in Wednesday trading after guidance from the e-commerce company's created some ripples of worry when a more measured macro environment was described.

Of note, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) laid out that the COVID-triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 will be absent from 2022, which will make the growth comparisons tougher. Consumer caution around inflation was also pointed to by Shopify (SHOP) execs.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) traded at their lowest level since June of 2020.

The Shopify (SHOP) warning on 2022 revenue growth set off selling pressure around the online retail sector, including drops for eBay, Wayfair and Etsy.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.