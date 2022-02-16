Shopify (SHOP -17.4%) plunged in Wednesday trading after guidance from the e-commerce company's created some ripples of worry when a more measured macro environment was described.

Of note, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) laid out that the COVID-triggered acceleration of e-commerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 will be absent from 2022, which will make the growth comparisons tougher. Consumer caution around inflation was also pointed to by Shopify (SHOP) execs.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) traded at their lowest level since June of 2020.

The Shopify (SHOP) warning on 2022 revenue growth set off selling pressure around the online retail sector, including drops for eBay, Wayfair and Etsy.