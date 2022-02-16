Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.75B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Southern CO closed Q3 with better-than-expected results, but was most recently hit with two analyst downgrades. Bank of America cut shares to Neutral from Overweight while Wells Fargo lowered the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

BofA cited a "disappointing" update on the Vogtle nuclear project which shows the company falling behind guidance from the Q3 earnings call, with fuel load set to be delayed. Scotia too downgraded shares to hold after construction delays at the Vogtle nuclear plant made it likely to extend beyond Management's guidance.

Evercore ISI, however, upgraded its call to In-Line from Underperform, believing investor focus should begin to shift to the company's long-term earnings growth potential. Mizuho too upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform, citing schedule delays for the Vogtle nuclear plant were "largely in line" with its prior estimates.

Southern CO's subsidiary Georgia Power also disclosed plans to shut down all but two coal-fired plants by 2028.