AMN Healthcare Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 (+162.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+105.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.