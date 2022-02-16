Smart for Life stock plunges 76% following Nasdaq IPO
Feb. 16, 2022 2:41 PM ETSmart for Life, Inc. (SMFL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Smart for Life (SMFL) stock plunged 76% following its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
- The stock opened at $3 per share on Wednesday after pricing at $10. It rose to a high of $3.25 in early afternoon before sinking to a low of $2.26. Shares last changed hands at $2.39, down 76%, at approximately $2.20 p.m. ET.
- The nutritional products marketer had offered 1.44 units priced at $10 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $14.4M.
- Each unit consisted of one share of common stock or one Series B convertible preferred share, plus one Series A warrant to buy one common share at $7 per share and one Series B warrant to buy one common share at $10 per share.
- Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more additional units to cover any overallotments.
