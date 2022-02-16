Smart for Life stock plunges 76% following Nasdaq IPO

Feb. 16, 2022 2:41 PM ETSmart for Life, Inc. (SMFL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Smart for Life (SMFL) stock plunged 76% following its initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
  • The stock opened at $3 per share on Wednesday after pricing at $10. It rose to a high of $3.25 in early afternoon before sinking to a low of $2.26. Shares last changed hands at $2.39, down 76%, at approximately $2.20 p.m. ET.
  • The nutritional products marketer had offered 1.44 units priced at $10 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $14.4M.
  • Each unit consisted of one share of common stock or one Series B convertible preferred share, plus one Series A warrant to buy one common share at $7 per share and one Series B warrant to buy one common share at $10 per share.
  • Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more additional units to cover any overallotments.
  • For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.