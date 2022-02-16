Cambium Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-60.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.16M (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.