Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) said on Wednesday that it had received notice from hedge fund JANA Partners to nominate four directors to its board of directors, adding that it remains steadfast in its need for "fresh ideas and perspectives."

“We have always and will continue to welcome input from all shareholders, and in keeping with our long-held practice of maintaining a high caliber board with exceptionally qualified directors, our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will carefully review and evaluate these nominees," Zendesk said in a statement.

It added that the board of directors is considering the nominees in connection with the 2022 annual shareholder meeting, it will remain committed "to these principles of independence, diversity, shareholder perspective and relevant expertise.”

Zendesk shares were down fractionally in Wednesday trading, changing hands at $118.43.

Earlier this month, investment firm Neuberger Berman said Zendesk's purchase of Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent company of Survey Monkey, should be voted down.

Separately, Zendesk said last week that it had rejected an an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.