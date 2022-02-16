BJ's Restaurants Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 16, 2022 5:35 PM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+96.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.37M (+50.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.