Feb. 16, 2022 2:44 PM ETNatural Gas Futures (NG1:COM)CRK, SWN, CHK, RRC, EQT, SW, SBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Branches covered with ice after freezing rain. Sparkling ice covered everything after ice storm cyclone. Terrible beauty of nature concept. Winter landscape, scene, postcard. Selective focus.

Rina Mskaya/iStock via Getty Images

  • Henry Hub (NG1:COM) prices were up 10% Wednesday afternoon, supporting gas-linked ETFs, and capping a 21% run from early February lows, as cooler weather was forecast to sweep across much of the Western US.
  • The supply picture is unlikely to be altered by the cooler weather; however, an earnings report from Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Tuesday indicated 25% higher capex in 2022 would only drive 6% production growth, perhaps leading some analysts to speculate the medium-term supply picture is a bit more restricted than previously thought.
  • An updated inventory report from the EIA Thursday is likely to provide additional detail on real-time supply / demand dynamics, as US inventories have fallen slightly below the 5yr average following extreme cold weather earlier in the month.
  • Tudor Pickering said Wednesday that "following recent strength in residential/commercial demand and continued solid power generation demand as supplies remained constrained, it’s tough to see too much downside to the 2022 forward curve."
  • With E&P earnings on deck, gas analysts will be focused on capex and production trends from producers like Southwestern (NYSE:SWN), Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) and Range (NYSE:RRC), following disappointing results from EQT (NYSE:EQT).
