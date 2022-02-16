Corcept Therapeutics (CORT +12.8%) has reached a three-month high even after reporting lower than expected revenue for Q4 2021 on Tuesday as Wall Street cheered the sales momentum of the company’s Cushing’s syndrome drug Korlym.

Revenue for the quarter climbed ~15% YoY to $98.8M missing the consensus by ~$1.8M, and full-year revenue added ~3% YoY to reach $366.0M.

While SG&A expenses climbed ~26% YoY and ~16% YoY to $32.3M and $122.4M during Q4 2021 and full year, the net income jumped ~23% YoY and ~6% YoY to $32.1M and $122.5M, respectively.

“As pandemic restrictions and fears recede, as they already have in certain locations, we expect our growth to continue and are providing 2022 revenue guidance of $400 – $430 million,” CEO Joseph K. Belanoff remarked. According to S&P Capital IQ data, Wall Street projected ~$413M in revenue for the company in 2022.

However, despite in-line revenue guidance, analysts have cheered the sales outlook for Korlym. “We are encouraged by Korlym’s growth momentum, particularly given the negative impact from Omicron in 4Q21,” wrote H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth. “Albeit management expects the pandemic to affect Korlym sales in early 2022, we believe as the year progresses, the continued ease of COVID-19 related restrictions could be a tailwind for revenue growth in 2022,” Ramakanth added. He reaffirmed the Buy rating and 12-month per share target of $29 for the stock to imply a premium of ~43% to the last close.

Meanwhile, Truist analyst Gregory Fraser notes that the company’s results and outlook indicate “an acceleration in Korlym growth as pandemic headwinds subside.” Fraser has a Buy rating and a $30 per share target on the stock.

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton with a Hold rating on Corcept (NASDAQ:CORT), raised the price target to $23 from $22 per share, noting a “big year” for the company’s pipeline in 2022 amid trial starts and multiple data readouts.

Corcept’s (CORT) final quarter for 2022 was marked by a regulatory setback and legal win. News of a subpoena related to the sales and promotional activities of Korlym hurt company shares in December, days after the U.S. Court of Appeals struck down Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) bid to invalidate a patent for the drug.