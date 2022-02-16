Earthstone Energy (ESTE +1.4%) rises as much as 2% after saying it produced 30,244 boe/day during Q4, more than doubling its 14.8K boe/day average during the year-earlier quarter.

For the full year, Earthstone estimates annual sales volumes increased 62% Y/Y to an average of 24,809 boe/day.

For FY 2022, the company issues production guidance of 64,250-67,750 boe/day (41% oil), including Q1 output of 35K-37K boe/day, with production doubling to 70K-74K boe/day in Q2 as the pending Bighorn acquisition begins to take effect.

Earthstone also said it expects $410M-$440M of capital spending in FY 2022 to support a four-rig operated program, compared with $128.2M in capex in 2021.

The 110K net acres of acquired assets from Bighorn produced 42.4K boe/day in November 2021; the $860M deal was announced two weeks ago.