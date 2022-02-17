Affirm has lost 75%+ of its value since its high. Is it a buy sitting at all-time lows?

Late 2021 and early 2022 have seen the fintech industry in general and the Buy Now, Pay Later business model in particular fall out of favor. This dynamic, as well as a recent earnings disappointment, have put extreme pressure on one-time high-flier Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM). Now that the stock has lost three-quarters of its value and has fallen to its lowest level since coming public early last year, has AFRM become a buy?

Former High-Flier Hits All-Time Low

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) rode a wave of investor interest in the second half of 2021, rising from a level below $50 in May to a 52-week high of $176.65 in early November. The advance came as the pandemic drew attention to fintech and the digital payments industry. At the same time, the firm's Buy Now, Pay Later products specifically came into vogue as a growth trend.

However, shares began to give back these gains during the last two months of the year. This slide intensified as the Federal Reserve began signaling its intention to aggressively raise interest rates, a move that would weigh on the valuations of more speculative stocks, like AFRM.

The stock has continued falling in the first part of 2022. Lately, this selling has been fueled by a weak earnings report.

In a bizarre quarterly announcement, AFRM accidentally released some of its financial figures early, sparking a massive late-day slide on Feb. 10. The stock was down about 21% by the close. It followed this up with another 21% slide on the following day.

With shares falling about 4% on Wednesday and another nearly 7% in Thursday's intraday action, AFRM was on track for five lower finishes in the course of six sessions. The latest slide also brought the stock to a new intraday 52-week low of $40.07.

AFRM has now fallen 46% since its close on Feb. 9, the day before the release of its latest quarterly report. The stock has also lost 76% of its value since reaching its November high. Given that AFRM came public in early 2021 in an IPO priced at $49 per share, shares have reached an all-time low as well.

Is AFRM a Buy?

Has the selling in AFRM gone too far? Many on Wall Street think it has, although the general analyst community has mixed opinions on the stock.

Of the 14 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, five have a Strong Buy rating and three others have a Buy. Still, while the majority of experts have a bullish view, five analysts have given AFRM a Hold opinion. Meanwhile, one has a Strong Sell rating.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings have a dimmer view of the stock's prospects. Based on quantitative measures, the rating system gives AFRM a D- for valuation and an F for growth. The Buy Now, Pay Later pioneer also receives a D+ for profitability.

For a bullish view of AFRM's future, turn to a report prepared by SA contributor Bert Hochfeld, who gives an investment case for buying the stock. On the other side of the spectrum, fellow contributor David Trainer calls on diehards to sell the stock in the wake of its earnings report.