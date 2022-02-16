Why did Corsair Gaming stock jump 10% today? Moving to SmallCap 600

Feb. 16, 2022 3:02 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)FMBI, UE, ONBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Corsair Gaming headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is riding high today, up 10.4% and touching a three-month high, off the news that it's entering the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
  • It's moving in to replace First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI), merged today with Old National Bancorp (ONB -2.6%).
  • With a bigger size, the new Old National in turn is moving from the SmallCap 600 to the MidCap 400. Making room for it there is Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), which will bump down to the SmallCap 600 as more representative of the small-cap space. UE is up 6.8% today following its earnings report.
  • The index moves are effective prior to the open on Friday, Feb. 18.
