Criminal activity for crypto volume hits record low in 2021, report says

Feb. 16, 2022

Hacker working on laptop in the dark

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

  • While regulators around the globe aim to form a regulatory framework for the emerging cryptocurrency market, criminal activity's share of digital asset transaction volume at 0.15% last year has never been lower, according to data from Chainalysis.
  • Furthermore, weekly criminal balances - with the majority accounting for stolen funds - have been drifting lower since the October 2021 peak. And the large drop in criminal balances in Feb. 2022 is due to the DOJ’s $3.6 billion seizure of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) stolen in the 2016 Bitfinex hack, the report highlighted. Following the seizure, criminal balances stood at ~$5B as of Feb. 9.
  • On the other hand, criminals held $11B worth of funds in 2021 vs. $3B in 2020, the report noted.
  • Looking at it from a different angle, 4,068 crypto whales, a private wallet holding $1 million or more worth of crypto that has received more than 10% of its funds from illicit addresses, held over $25B worth of digital assets. Criminal whales represented 3.7% of all cryptocurrency whales.
  • Previously, (Nov. 18, 2021) IRS criminal unit seized $3.5B in crypto last year.
