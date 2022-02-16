Point72, Millennium Management in talks for quant hedge fund Engineers Gate
Feb. 16, 2022
- Point72 Asset Management and Millennium Management are separately in talks to acquire quant hedge fund Engineers Gate, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Blackstone (BX +1.9%) has an economic interest in Engineers Gate, which was founded in 2014 by former Highbridge Capital Management executive Glenn Dubin. The firm managed ~$1B as of February 2020.
- The negotiations are taking place at a time when hedge funds are finding it difficult to raise capital. In addition, they're being pressured by investors to keep fees low as costs increase. That's led to some firms scaling down or closing shop, Bloomberg said.
- Blackstone acquired its Engineers Gate stake in 2020 when Canada Pension Plan Investment pulled out from the hedge fund after a period of poor performance and because of Dubin's association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg at the time. Dubin retired from the firm in that same year.
- Last March, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) hired former hedge fund manager Scott Bommer as investment chief for a new growth strategy.