Celanese (CE -1.2%) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $180 price target, trimmed from $200, at Piper Sandler, which expects the company's earnings growth will be hampered by slow-to-resolve supply chain issues, especially in autos.

Piper analyst Charles Neivert says acetyl product margins are cooling, which means earnings in Celanese's Acetyl Chain business will decline more sharply than estimated previously in 2022 and will be challenged to recover in 2023.

"Although earnings will still be robust by most measures, we believe the company's optionality for cash use will be significantly reduced," Neivert writes. "As such, choices may need to be made between the balance sheet, acquisitions and share repurchase."

Celanese recently reported a Q4 earnings miss and in-line guidance for Q1 2022.