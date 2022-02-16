Slower-than-expected data gathering has forced COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to delay the delivery of their Omicron-specific shot by several weeks, according to BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin.

Once the vaccine is available, the companies would reassess its requirement, Sahin told German newspaper Bild on Thursday in a video interview.

"If the wave ends, that does not mean it can't begin again," he added, noting that the German company is capable of designing new vaccines if needed as variants emerge.

"I really don't see the situation as dramatic anymore," he argued, citing the potential behavior of the virus in the future.

BioNTech (BNTX) has previously targeted the deployment of the vaccine by the end of March. In January, the company with its U.S. partner Pfizer (PFE) announced that the dosing began in their trial for the Omicron-based vaccine candidate.

Comments of Sahin come at a time the new COVID-19 cases are on the decline across the globe. In January, vaccine makers sold off after some U.S. health officials questioned the rush to develop Omicron-specific shots.

Late last year, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced lab-based findings to indicate that three doses of their vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant while two doses led to “significantly reduced neutralization titers.”