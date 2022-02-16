Vivakor stock falls 29% in afternoon action, trading 44% below IPO price

Feb. 16, 2022 3:42 PM ETVivakor, Inc. (VIVK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock was down 29% in afternoon trading Wednesday and 44% below its Nasdaq initial public offering price of $5 per share.
  • Shares of the cleantech company opened at $3.85, sliding steadily downward to most recently change hands at $2.80 at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET.
  • On Feb. 14, Vivakor offered 1.6M shares as part of its uplisting to Nasdaq, with underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 240K additional shares to cover any overallotments. The IPO generated gross proceeds of around $8M.
  • The company also conducted a 1-for-30 reverse stock split in conjunction with the uplisting.
