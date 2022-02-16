McDonald's is closer to a board fight with Carl Icahn

Feb. 16, 2022 3:46 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments

McDonald"s Sign

TonyBaggett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Activist investor Carl Icahn said he is 90% there in deciding to put up a slate of nominees for the board of McDonald's Corporation (MCD -0.0%) due to the treatment of livestock by the company's suppliers. In particular, Icahn wants McDonald's to stop using gestating crates.

Icahn made the comments Wednesday afternoon on Bloomberg TV.

The legendary investor only holds about 100 shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), but has the influence to apply pressure to the company.

Last week, Icahn reportedly threatened a proxy fight to gain representation on McDonald's.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.