McDonald's is closer to a board fight with Carl Icahn

Activist investor Carl Icahn said he is 90% there in deciding to put up a slate of nominees for the board of McDonald's Corporation (MCD -0.0%) due to the treatment of livestock by the company's suppliers. In particular, Icahn wants McDonald's to stop using gestating crates.

Icahn made the comments Wednesday afternoon on Bloomberg TV.

The legendary investor only holds about 100 shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), but has the influence to apply pressure to the company.

Last week, Icahn reportedly threatened a proxy fight to gain representation on McDonald's.