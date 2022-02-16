Twitter expands crypto tips feature with ethereum addresses - Decrypt
Feb. 16, 2022 4:00 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), ETH-USDBTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Wednesday added ethereum (ETH-USD) addresses to the company's cryptocurrency feature within Tips, Decrypt reported.
- Launched in September, Tips lets users link their payment information for third-party servicers such as Cash App to their profile.
- "As of today, global Twitter users can add Ethereum Addresses to their Tips," a company spokesperson told Decrypt. "We've continued adding to our list of payment providers to ensure that Tips offers options for as many people as possible, no matter where you are."
- The move came shortly after Twitter (TWTR) announced plans to enable users to send payments with bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- "Like Twitter, digital currencies operate without global barriers," the spokesperson told Decrypt. "We're excited to incorporate Ethereum in addition to Bitcoin payment in Tips, enabling more people to participate in the digital economy with as little friction as possible."
- Speaking of the second largest digital asset by market cap, ethereum (ETH-USD +1.6%) edges higher to $3.1K in the past 24 hours.
- In November, Twitter formed a team dedicated to crypto.