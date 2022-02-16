Applied Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.04, revenue of $6.27B beats by $110M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:02 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Applied Materials press release (NASDAQ:AMAT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $6.27B (+21.5% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Shares +2.8%.
- GAAP operating margin of 31.5 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 31.7 percent, up 6.6 points and 2.7 points year over year, respectively
- In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $6.35 billion, plus or minus $300 million vs. $6.44B consensus, which includes the expected impact of ongoing supply chain challenges. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 vs. $1.96 consensus.