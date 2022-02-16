Ribbon Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $231M

  • Ribbon Communications press release (NASDAQ:RBBN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $231M (-5.3% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: For the first quarter of 2022, the Company projects revenue of $165 million to $180 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 50% to 51%, non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.10 to $0.07, and Adjusted EBITDA of ($11) million to ($5) million. For the full year 2022, the Company projects revenue of $850 million to $880 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56%, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.34, and Adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $120 million.
