Cisco GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.16, revenue of $12.7B beats by $30M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:06 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)ARRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Cisco press release (NASDAQ:CSCO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $12.7B (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares +3.4%.
  • Continued robust demand across the business with third consecutive quarter of more than 30% total product order growth
  • Solid progress on business model transformation with total Annualized Recurring Revenue (NYSE:ARR) at $21.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% year over year
  • Dividend increased 3% and additional $15 billion authorized for stock repurchase
  • Q3 Guidance:
    • Revenue: 3% to 5% growth year over year vs. 3.77% consensus.
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.70 to $0.74; Non-GAAP: $0.85 to $0.87 vs. $0.87 consensus.
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
    • Revenue: 5.5% to 6.5% growth year over year vs. 5.9% consensus.
    • Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.83 to $2.92; Non-GAAP: $3.41 to $3.46 vs. $3.42 consensus.
