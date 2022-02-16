Altice USA accelerates fiber deployment strategy
Feb. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced an acceleration of its fiber deployment strategy over the next 4 years across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint, expecting to reach 6.5M passings by the end of 2025.
- This new fiber expansion in Suddenlink coupled with the continued fiber build in Optimum will position ATUS to pass more than two thirds of its entire footprint with 100% fiber broadband over the next 4 years, including ~2.5M fiber passings at Suddenlink and 4M fiber passings at Optimum.
- For Suddenlink, construction is expected to begin this year in areas of Texas.
- Additional states in the Suddenlink footprint that will benefit from this fiber expansion plan include areas of Arizona, California, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.