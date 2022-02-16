Fastly Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $97.72M beats by $5.24M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Fastly press release (NYSE:FSLY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $97.72M (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.24M.
  • Shares +3.9%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.8%, compared to 63.7% in 4Q20.
  • Annual Revenue Retention was 99.2% in 2021 compared to 99.3% in 2020 showcasing world class customer retention and revenue expansion.
  • For Q1, the company expects total revenue of $97M to $100M vs. consensus of $97.98M and adjusted EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.13 vs. consensus of -$0.13.
  • For FY2022, the company expects total revenue of $400M to $410M vs. consensus of $419.02M and adjusted EPS of -$0.60 to -$0.50 vs. consensus of -$0.48.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.