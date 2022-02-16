Fastly Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $97.72M beats by $5.24M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:09 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Fastly press release (NYSE:FSLY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $97.72M (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.24M.
- Shares +3.9%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.8%, compared to 63.7% in 4Q20.
- Annual Revenue Retention was 99.2% in 2021 compared to 99.3% in 2020 showcasing world class customer retention and revenue expansion.
- For Q1, the company expects total revenue of $97M to $100M vs. consensus of $97.98M and adjusted EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.13 vs. consensus of -$0.13.
- For FY2022, the company expects total revenue of $400M to $410M vs. consensus of $419.02M and adjusted EPS of -$0.60 to -$0.50 vs. consensus of -$0.48.