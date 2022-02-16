Infinera Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.01, revenue of $400.26M beats by $14.09M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:10 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Infinera press release (NASDAQ:INFN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $400.26M (+12.9% Y/Y) beats by $14.09M.
    • GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.6% compared to 33.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.2% compared to 38.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Infinera's outlook for the quarter ending March 26, 2022 is as follows:
    • Revenue is expected to be $360 million +/- $15 million..
    • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 37.0% +/- 150 bps.
    • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $151 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $132 million +/- $2 million.
    • GAAP operating margin is expected to be (7.6)% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 0.5% +/- 200 bps.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q1 is -$0.02
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q1 is $361.10M
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.21
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $1.55B.
