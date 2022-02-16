Energy Transfer GAAP EPS of $0.29 in-line, revenue of $18.68B beats by $2.06B
Feb. 16, 2022 4:14 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Energy Transfer press release (NYSE:ET): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.29 in-line.
- Revenue of $18.68B (+86.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.06B.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.81 billion compared to $2.59 billion for the same period last year.
- Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.60 billion compared to $1.36 billion for the same period last year.
- The Partnership expects its 2022 growth capital expenditures to range from $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion.
- Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range between $615 million and $665 million for 2022.
- Energy Transfer is also providing an outlook for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA which is expected to range between $11.8 billion and $12.2 billion.