Brightcove Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.07, revenue of $52.6M beats by $1.05M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:14 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brightcove press release (NASDAQ:BCOV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $52.6M (-2.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.05M.
- Shares +0.11%.
First Quarter 2022 Guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $50.5 million to $51.5 million ($53.61M consensus), including approximately $2.0 million of professional services revenue.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.0 million to $2.0 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.5 million, and the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.6.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.3 million to $3.3 million
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.02 to $0.04 vs. $0.06 consensus.