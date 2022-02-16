Brightcove Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.07, revenue of $52.6M beats by $1.05M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:14 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Brightcove press release (NASDAQ:BCOV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $52.6M (-2.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.05M.
  • Shares +0.11%.

  • First Quarter 2022 Guidance:

    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $50.5 million to $51.5 million ($53.61M consensus), including approximately $2.0 million of professional services revenue.
    • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.0 million to $2.0 million, which excludes stock-based compensation of approximately $2.5 million, and the amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.6.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.3 million to $3.3 million
    • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.02 to $0.04 vs. $0.06 consensus.
