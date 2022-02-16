Pioneer Natural Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $4.58 beats by $0.71, revenue of $4.32B misses by $470M
- Pioneer Natural Resources press release (NYSE:PXD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.58 beats by $0.71.
- Revenue of $4.32B (+132.3% Y/Y) misses by $470M.
- First quarter 2022 oil production is forecasted to average between 348 to 363 MBOPD and total production is expected to average between 620 to 645 MBOEPD.
- Production costs are expected to average $9.25 per BOE to $10.75 per BOE. DD&A expense is expected to average $10.50 per BOE to $12.00 per BOE.
- Total exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $10 million to $20 million.
- G&A expense is expected to be $68 million to $78 million.
- Interest expense is expected to be $36 million to $41 million.
- Other expense is forecasted to be $15 million to $30 million.
- Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations is expected to be $2 million to $5 million.
- The cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, is expected to be a loss of $25 million to $55 million, based on forward oil price estimates for the quarter.
- The Company’s effective income tax rate is expected to be between 22% to 27%, with cash taxes expected to be $10 million to $20 million, principally representing estimated state taxes.