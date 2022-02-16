the company expects continued growth in 2022, with total revenue between $125 and $135 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $80 and $82 million, translating to 31% to 34% year-over-year growth.

For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue to be between $25.5 and $27.5 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $17.1 and $17.4 million, translating to 24% to 26% year-over-year growth.