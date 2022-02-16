Matterport Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 in-line, revenue of $16.52M misses by $8.62M
Feb. 16, 2022
- Matterport press release (NASDAQ:MTTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 in-line.
- Revenue of $16.52M (+31.9% Y/Y) misses by $8.62M.
- Shares -11%.
- Total subscribers increased 98% to 503,000 from year-ago period
- Annualized recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) grew to $66 million
- Spaces Under Management (NYSE:SUM) grew to 6.7 million, up 54% compared to fourth quarter of 2020
the company expects continued growth in 2022, with total revenue between $125 and $135 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $80 and $82 million, translating to 31% to 34% year-over-year growth.
For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue to be between $25.5 and $27.5 million. Recurring subscription revenue is expected to be between $17.1 and $17.4 million, translating to 24% to 26% year-over-year growth.