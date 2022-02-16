Stag Industrial Q4 earnings meet estimate as new rent rates jump
Feb. 16, 2022 4:17 PM ETSTAGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q4 core FFO per share of $0.51 matched the consensus estimate, falling from $0.53 in Q3 but increasing from $0.49 in Q4 2020.
- Total revenue of $147.6M vs. $147.3M consensus; increased from $142.1M in Q3 and $129.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- During Q4, Stag Industrial (STAG) commenced operating portfolio leases of 3.6M square feet, resulting in cash rent change of 16.0% and straight-line rent change of 22.6%; that compares with 3.7M square feet of new leases in Q3 with cash rent change of 8.0% and straight-line rent change of 14.7%.
- Cash NOI of $114.5M, up 14.0% Y/Y vs. +16.8% in Q3; same-store cash NOI rose 3.4% Y/Y as opposed to +2.9% in Q3.
- Occupancy rate of total portfolio was 96.9% and of operating portfolio was 97.4% at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Conference call at Feb. 17 at 10:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Stag Industrial (STAG) FFO of $0.51 in-line, revenue of $147.6M in-line