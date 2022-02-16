American International Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.40

Feb. 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • American International Group press release (NYSE:AIG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.40.
  • General Insurance net premiums written grew 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year quarter and 13% for the full year driven by Global Commercial Lines growth of 13% in the fourth quarter and 18% for the full year
  • General Insurance combined ratio in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved by 10.4 points from the prior year quarter to 92.4% and, on an as adjusted* basis, improved by 3.1 points to 89.8%
  • As of December 31, 2021, book value per common share was $79.97, an increase of 5% from December 31, 2020. Adjusted book value per common share* was $68.83, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2020. Adjusted tangible book value per share was $62.82, an increase of 23% from December 31, 2020.
  • Return on common equity (ROCE) and Adjusted ROCE* were 23.0% and 9.9%, respectively, on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Note: The revised post corrects EPS.

This was corrected on 02/16/2022 at 4:38 PM. The revised post corrects EPS.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.