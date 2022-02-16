American International Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.40
Feb. 16, 2022 4:20 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- American International Group press release (NYSE:AIG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 beats by $0.40.
- General Insurance net premiums written grew 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year quarter and 13% for the full year driven by Global Commercial Lines growth of 13% in the fourth quarter and 18% for the full year
- General Insurance combined ratio in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved by 10.4 points from the prior year quarter to 92.4% and, on an as adjusted* basis, improved by 3.1 points to 89.8%
- As of December 31, 2021, book value per common share was $79.97, an increase of 5% from December 31, 2020. Adjusted book value per common share* was $68.83, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2020. Adjusted tangible book value per share was $62.82, an increase of 23% from December 31, 2020.
- Return on common equity (ROCE) and Adjusted ROCE* were 23.0% and 9.9%, respectively, on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Note: The revised post corrects EPS.
