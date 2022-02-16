Nvidia Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10, revenue of $7.64B beats by $210M
Feb. 16, 2022
- Nvidia press release (NASDAQ:NVDA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $7.64B (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Shares -3%.
- Revenue is expected to be $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2 percent vs. $7.28B consensus.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.2 percent and 67.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $3.55 billion, including the Arm Write-off of $1.36 billion. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $1.60 billion.
- GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $55 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.
- GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items.