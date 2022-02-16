DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation.

Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year ago and the consensus mark of $279M.

DoorDash (DASH) noted that it grew the percentage of monthly average users ordering from a non-restaurant merchant to 14% in December.

For Q1, DoorDash (DASH) sees Marketplace gross order value of $11.4B to $11.8B vs. $11.2B consensus. The company stated that it intends to build on areas of strength in order to drive more sales for merchants. DASH is also looking to create more earning opportunities for Dashers and increase the long-term profit potential of the business.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) shot up 24.83% in after-hours trading to $118.45 with investors a bit skittish on the name into the earnings report.

DoorDash was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.