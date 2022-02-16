The Cheesecake Factory Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.09, revenue of $776.69M beats by $2.17M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:22 PM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Cheesecake Factory press release (NASDAQ:CAKE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $776.69M (+40.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.17M.
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 33.8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- CEO comment: "As we look ahead, I am confident that our best in-class operators will continue to effectively manage through this volatile operating environment, and with our development pipeline in place and solid comparable sales trends across our brands, we are well-positioned to continue to take market share.”