International Flavors & Fragrances to acquire Health Wright Products

Feb. 16, 2022 4:24 PM ETIFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will acquire Health Wright Products (HWP). Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
  • The acquisition will bring formulation and finished format capabilities to IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics, natural extracts and botanicals businesses, allowing for innovation in custom formulation and combination products.
  • The sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.
  • HWP is located in Clackamas, Oregon and is a privately-owned and long-time business partner of IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics business.
  • HWP generated ~$100M in annual revenue in 2021 and employed over 225 people, who will continue with the firm after the sale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.