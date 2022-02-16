International Flavors & Fragrances to acquire Health Wright Products
Feb. 16, 2022 4:24 PM ETIFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will acquire Health Wright Products (HWP). Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
- The acquisition will bring formulation and finished format capabilities to IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics, natural extracts and botanicals businesses, allowing for innovation in custom formulation and combination products.
- The sale is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.
- HWP is located in Clackamas, Oregon and is a privately-owned and long-time business partner of IFF’s Health & Biosciences probiotics business.
- HWP generated ~$100M in annual revenue in 2021 and employed over 225 people, who will continue with the firm after the sale.