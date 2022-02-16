Global-E Online GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.01, revenue of $82.72M beats by $5.09M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:28 PM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Global-E Online press release (NASDAQ:GLBE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $82.72M (+54.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.09M.
  • Shares +14%.
  • GMV in the quarter was $505M, an increase of 66% Y/Y.
  • For Q1, the company expects GMV of $446M to $456M, revenue of $74.5M to $76.5M vs. consensus of $64.01M and adjusted EBITDA of $0.7M to $1.7M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects GMV of $2.45B to $2.5B, revenue of $411M to $421M and adjusted EBITDA of $38M to $42M.
