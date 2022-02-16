Fisker GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line, revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:31 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fisker press release (NYSE:FSR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line.
- Revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M.
- Shares +11.6%.
- The company expects operating expenses and capital expenditures in the range of $715M to $790M for the full-year 2022.
- “2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of the Fisker Ocean as priority one. We are now into the next-level prototype build phase and progressing through our vehicle testing and certification plan. Our extremely dedicated and focused team is working closely with all our suppliers to stay on track to deliver the first Fisker Oceans this year in November. Amid global semiconductor and other supply constraints, we work regularly in collaboration with key partners to identify and mitigate any issues,” stated Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker.