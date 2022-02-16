Equinix Q4 beat reflects robust revenue growth, record channel bookings
Feb. 16, 2022 4:32 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) fourth-quarter results came in stronger-than-expected thanks robust revenue growth and record channel bookings.
- The company sees fiscal Q1 2022 revenue of $1.72B-1.74B compared with Q4 revenue of $1.71B.
- Expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be $781M-801M. Q4 EBITDA of $787.57M ticked higher from $786.29M in the previous quarter.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 46% vs. 47% in the third quarter.
- Q4 operating expenses were $546.21M, up from $507.40M in Q3.
- Q4 interest income grew to $1.13M from $411K in Q3.
- Finance lease liabilities of $2.13B in Q4 rose from $1.92B in the same year-ago period.
- Conference call starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Earlier, Equinix FFO of $6.22 per share beat the consensus by $1.81.