Equinix Q4 beat reflects robust revenue growth, record channel bookings

Feb. 16, 2022 4:32 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Real estate investment trust REIT. Finacial concept 2022

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) fourth-quarter results came in stronger-than-expected thanks robust revenue growth and record channel bookings.
  • The company sees fiscal Q1 2022 revenue of $1.72B-1.74B compared with Q4 revenue of $1.71B.
  • Expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be $781M-801M. Q4 EBITDA of $787.57M ticked higher from $786.29M in the previous quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 46% vs. 47% in the third quarter.
  • Q4 operating expenses were $546.21M, up from $507.40M in Q3.
  • Q4 interest income grew to $1.13M from $411K in Q3.
  • Finance lease liabilities of $2.13B in Q4 rose from $1.92B in the same year-ago period.
  • Conference call starts at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Equinix FFO of $6.22 per share beat the consensus by $1.81.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.