Peoples Bancorp unit to acquire Vantage Financial for $54M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:34 PM ETPeoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) said its unit Peoples Bank (OTCPK:PBVA) will acquire Vantage Financial, a Minnesota-based equipment financing provider, for $54M.
  • Peoples Bank will also repay ~$21M in recourse debt on behalf of Vantage.
  • As a result of funding synergies, the deal is expected to be 3% accretive to Peoples' EPS in 2022 and over 6% accretive to 2023 EPS.
  • The transaction will result in ~8% tangible book value dilution with a projected earn-back of less than 4 years.
  • On completion of the transaction, Vantage will become a subsidiary of Peoples Bank.
  • A substantial majority of Vantage's current leadership and associates are expected to continue in their positions, led by its co-founder and CEO William Foudray.
  • Vantage co-founder and chairman Bob Murphy plans to retire in Mar. and will not be remaining with the company.
  • As a subsidiary, Vantage will continue to operate under the name Vantage Financial.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Mar.
