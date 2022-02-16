Fisker (NYSE:FSR) gained in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported that Ocean reservations totaled more than 30K as of February 14, including 1,600 fleet reservations.

The electric vehicle startup said it is now in the next-level prototype build phase and progressing through vehicle testing and certification plan. Fisker (FSR) also noted that it is working with key partners to mitigate supply chain issues.

For 2022, Fisker (FSR) anticipates capital expenditures of $280M to $290M.

Shares of Fisker (FSR) shot up 4.57% in after-hours trading to $13.49 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.61 to $31.96.

Yesterday, Fisker (FSR) opened up reservations for the company's second EV model.