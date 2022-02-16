Coeur Mining Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.07, revenue of $207.8M beats by $1.07M

Feb. 16, 2022
  • Coeur Mining press release (NYSE:CDE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $207.8M (-9.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.07M.
  • Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 3.0 - 4.0 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 43,000 ounces of gold.
  • CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $20.75 - $22.75 per silver ounce and $1,490 - $1,590 per gold ounce
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be $220 - $260 million primarily due to investment in the POA 11 expansion project
