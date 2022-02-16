Antero Midstream Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.03, revenue of $203.86M in-line

Feb. 16, 2022 4:37 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Antero Midstream press release (NYSE:AM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $203.86M in-line (flat Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $213 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Capital expenditures were $80 million.
  • 2022 Guidance Highlights:
  • Adjusted Net Income of $385 to $425 million, representing adjusted earnings of $0.81 to $0.89 per share.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.91.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $850 to $890 million.
  • Capital budget of $275 to $300 million.
  • Free Cash Flow before dividends of $385 to $425 million and Free Cash Flow after dividends of a $(45) to $(5) million deficit assuming an annualized dividend of $0.90 per share (non-GAAP measures).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.