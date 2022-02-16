Antero Midstream Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.03, revenue of $203.86M in-line
Feb. 16, 2022 4:37 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Antero Midstream press release (NYSE:AM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $203.86M in-line (flat Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $213 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter.
- Capital expenditures were $80 million.
- 2022 Guidance Highlights:
- Adjusted Net Income of $385 to $425 million, representing adjusted earnings of $0.81 to $0.89 per share.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $0.91.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $850 to $890 million.
- Capital budget of $275 to $300 million.
- Free Cash Flow before dividends of $385 to $425 million and Free Cash Flow after dividends of a $(45) to $(5) million deficit assuming an annualized dividend of $0.90 per share (non-GAAP measures).