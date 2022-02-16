SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.3% post-market after reporting a surprise Q4 adjusted loss from continuing operations of $0.07/share, while revenues rose 12% Y/Y to a quarterly record $384M that also beat analyst estimates.

Q4 non-GAAP gross margin fell to 13.9% from 18.9% in Q3 and 22.4% in the year-ago quarter; adjusted EBITDA fell to a $7.6M loss from $18.2M in Q3 and $37.5M in the prior-year period.

Q4 financial highlights included accelerating growth with 17K customers added in the quarter, up 31% Y/Y, and a multiyear high in residential gross margin at 25.6%, up 100 bps from a year ago.

For FY 2022, SunPower forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $90M-$110M, a $15M reduction at the midpoint of prior guidance due to the company's planned exit from the Light Commercial business and another $20M driven by an updated supply agreement with Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Under the new supply deal, Maxeon will sell certain volumes of its Maxeon 6 panels - marketed in the U.S. and Canada under the SunPower brand as M-series - to SunPower on an exclusive basis for the residential market through at least the end of 2022, and sell certain volumes of its Maxeon 3 panels - marketed under the SunPower brand as X-serie - to SunPower on an exclusive basis for the residential market through the end of 2022.

"Thanks to the strategic acquisition of Blue Raven, the sale of CIS, new executive hires, product innovation and our increased focus on lifetime customer experience, we have never been in a better position to optimize for growth in the year ahead making solar within reach for more homeowners across the nation," SunPower CEO Peter Faricy said.

SunPower shares have plunged 65% over the past year, including an 18% YTD loss.