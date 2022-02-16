Hyatt Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.78 misses by $2.60

Feb. 16, 2022 4:39 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels press release (NYSE:H): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.78 misses by $2.60.
  • Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased to $96.75 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 26.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 on a reported basis.
  • Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margins were 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total management and franchise fee revenues increased to $124M in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $47M reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • For FY2022, Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses are expected to be approximately $460M to $465M; Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $215M; net rooms to grow by approximately 6.0%.
