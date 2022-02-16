Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has dipped 2.8% postmarket after its fourth-quarter earnings showed revenue declined fractionally - though in line with expectations - and net income fell overall, as residential subscribers declined.

Revenues dipped 0.6% to $2.52 billion, led lower by residential revenues that fell 2% and news/advertising revenues that dipped nearly 12%. That was partly offset by growth in business services/wholesale.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.9%, to $1.08 billion, with a margin of 43% (44.2% ex-mobile).

Revenue by segment: Broadband, $972.95 million (up 3.3%); Video, $850.3 million (down 6%); Telephony, $94.5 million (down 14.4%); Business services and wholesale, $406 million (up 12%); News and Advertising, $170.2 million (down 11.7%); Mobile, $23.8 million (up 18.1%).

"We see customer trends improving as we continue the expansion of our sales distribution channels and recently launched our planned competitive converged internet and mobile offerings," says CEO Dexter Goei.

Net cash flow from operations fell to $676.6 million vs. a prior-year $791.5 million. Operating free cash flow fell 13.6% to $696.4 million, and free cash flow fell 35.1% to $290 million (mainly due to higher cash capex, taxes, and working capital).

The company also committed to a new plan to bring 100% fiber broadband and the associated multi-gigabit speeds to more than two-thirds of its customer footprint over the next four years (a total of 6.5 million fiber-to-the-home passings by the end of 2025).