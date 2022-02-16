AIG Q4 earnings beat estimate on strength in general insurance business
Feb. 16, 2022 4:43 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Q4 better-than-expected earnings reflected improved underwriting profitability at its General Insurance unit through top line growth and reduced volatility, Chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino, said.
- AIG shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.58 handily topped $1.18 consensus and jumped from $0.97 in Q3 and $0.94 in Q4 2020.
- Net investment income, on an adjusted pretax income basis, of $3.29B rose from $3.23B in the year-ago quarter.
- General insurance net premiums written of $5.96B compared with $6.6B in Q3 and $5.57B a year ago. The unit's combined ratio of 92.4 improved from 102.8 a year ago.
- General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $1.5B increased by $700M from the year-ago quarter.
- Life and Retirement premiums were $2.7B, up from $1.0B in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher pension risk transfer sales in Q4 2021.
- Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $969M fell 6% Y/Y, due to unfavorable mortality in Life Insurance and increases in deferred policy acquisition costs amortization and reserves predominantly in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement, partly offset by higher fee income and alternative investment income across all segments.
- Adjusted tangible book value per share of $62.82 at Dec. 31, 2021 rose from $55.89 at the end of Q3 2021; book value per common share of $79.97 increased from $77.03 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Adjusted return on common equity of 9.9%, annualized basis, vs. 6.5% in Q3
- Conference call on Feb. 17 at 8:30 AM ET.
