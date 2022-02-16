MagnaChip Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.03, revenue of $110.34M misses by $11.96M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:43 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MagnaChip Semiconductor press release (NYSE:MX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $110.34M (-22.8% Y/Y) misses by $11.96M.
- Near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints especially for 28nm 12" wafers. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, which typically presents seasonal softness, Magnachip anticipates Q1 2022 to be the bottom and currently expects: Revenue to be in the range of $102M to $108M vs. consensus of $118.83M, including about $9 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services. Gross profit margin to be in the range of 34.5% to 36.5%.