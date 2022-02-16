Host Hotels & Resorts FFO of $0.29 beats by $0.12, revenue of $998M beats by $99.57M
Feb. 16, 2022 4:44 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts press release (NASDAQ:HST): Q4 FFO of $0.29 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $998M (+273.8% Y/Y) beats by $99.57M.
- Announces Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend
- Achieved sequential improvement in RevPAR each quarter of 2021, from $68.04 in the first quarter to $148.46 in the fourth quarter. Improvements were primarily driven by leisure travel in Sunbelt markets with urban hotels showing sequential improvements in the second half of the year.
- The Company does not intend to provide further guidance updates unless deemed appropriate.