Host Hotels & Resorts FFO of $0.29 beats by $0.12, revenue of $998M beats by $99.57M

Feb. 16, 2022 4:44 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Host Hotels & Resorts press release (NASDAQ:HST): Q4 FFO of $0.29 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $998M (+273.8% Y/Y) beats by $99.57M.
  • Announces Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend
  • Achieved sequential improvement in RevPAR each quarter of 2021, from $68.04 in the first quarter to $148.46 in the fourth quarter. Improvements were primarily driven by leisure travel in Sunbelt markets with urban hotels showing sequential improvements in the second half of the year.
  • The Company does not intend to provide further guidance updates unless deemed appropriate.
